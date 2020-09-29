UrduPoint.com
Poetry Recital Held At PUCAR

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A poetry recital was arranged in honor of young poetess from DG khan Sabahat Aruj under auspices of literary organization IRTAQA in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR).

The recital was presided over by senior poet Naseem-e-Sahar. Javed Ahmed and Rahat Sarhadi were guests of honor while Tahir Baloch anchored the event.

The speakers threw light on work and personality of Sabahat Aruj and recited their poetry on the occasion.

