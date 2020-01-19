Poetry recital held at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi organized a poetry recital under auspices of Bazm-e-Ghalib International here on Sunday.

Prominent poet and intellectual Dr Nisar Turabi presided over the ceremony.

Khalid Naqash was chief guest and Abdul Qadir Tabban was guest of honor of the ceremony which was anchored by Ambreen Amber.

Sohail Mehdi, Nisar Lone, Afzal Hussain, Tahir Gujar, Dr Muhammad Sheraz Kiani attended the poetry recital as special guests. The poets include Tajamul Shah, Anwar Baloch, Syed Arif Saeed, Shakil, Khalid Saeed, Muhammad Nazir Kiani, Shabir Ahmed Zia, Muzamil Abbas, Aqeel Arshad, Nasir Ali Nasir, Ch Idrees Qamar, Riffat Waheed, Ahmed Raza Raja, Abid Maroof, Asmat Ullah and Ambreen Amber Rajput recited their poetry and received thunder appreciation.

Ch Liaqat Ali and Idrees Qamar thanked distinguished guests.