Poetry Recital In Gojari And Launching Ceremony "Nila Tehaari" By Javed Saher Held At RAC

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) A poetry recital in Gojari language and launching ceremony of the book "Nila Tehaari" by Javed Saher was arranged by Bazm-e-Gojari Pakistan in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The ceremony was presided over by Mukhlis Wajdani and Syed Yousaf Naseem was chief guest while young poet Javed Saher was guest of honor.

Safi Rabbani and Rafiq Shahid anchored the ceremony.The poets Hassan Din Hassan, Qamar Din Qamar, Shahid Shauq, Habib Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Tanvir Shafi, Farooq Qasmi, Saeed Banian, Safi Rabbani, Rafiq Shahid, Munir Zahid, Ghulam Sarwar, Ch Abdul Rasheed, Javed Saher and Mukhlis Wajdani recited their poetry receiving thunder applause.Syed Naseem Yousaf threw light on the book "Nila Tehaari".

The organizers thanked Director RAC Waqar Ahmed for patronizing the ceremony.