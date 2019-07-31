Poetry recital in Gojari language held at RAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Poetry recital in Gojari language and launching ceremony of book "Nila Tehaari" was arranged by Bazm-e-Gojari Pakistan in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Mukhlis Wajdani and Syed Yousaf Naseem was chief guest while author of book Javed Saher was guest of honor. Safi Rabbani and Rafiq Shahid anchored the ceremony.

The poets Hassan Din Hassan, Qamar Din Qamar, Shahid Shauq, Habib Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Tanvir Shafi, Farooq Qasmi, Saeed Banian, Safi Rabbani, Rafiq Shahid, Munir Zahid, Ghulam Sarwar, Ch Abdul Rasheed, Javed Saher and Mukhlis Wajdani recited their poetry and received thunder applause.

Syed Naseem Yousaf praised the book and threw light on the book .

The organizers thanked Director RAC Waqar Ahmed for patronizing the ceremony.