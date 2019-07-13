UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poetry Recital In Honor Of Shah Dil Shams Held At RAC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:11 PM

Poetry recital in honor of Shah Dil Shams held at RAC

A poetry recital was arranged in honor of famous poet Shah Dil Shams under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Halqa Ilam-o-Adab

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) A poetry recital was arranged in honor of famous poet Shah Dil Shams under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Halqa Ilam-o-Adab.Senior poet Dr Farhat Abbas presided over the ceremony and Syed Mehmood Bismil and Samina Gul were guests of honor while it was anchored by Arif farhad.

The poets include Tabasum Ikhlaq, Qayyum Tahir, Irfan Khani, Abdul Qadir Tabban, Zara Batool and others recited their poetry. The speaker paid rich tribute to Shah Dil Shams and apprehended his poetry.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Second round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor takes ..

2 minutes ago

Cement domestic sale to remain dull in FY19 due to ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI hails FBR move to introduce single tax portal ..

2 minutes ago

How affidavit of judge suddenly leaked to media? ..

2 minutes ago

Empowering Environmental Protection Deptt: establi ..

4 minutes ago

Van Garderen out of Tour with broken bone

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.