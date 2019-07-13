Poetry recital in honor of Shah Dil Shams held at RAC

A poetry recital was arranged in honor of famous poet Shah Dil Shams under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Halqa Ilam-o-Adab

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) A poetry recital was arranged in honor of famous poet Shah Dil Shams under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Halqa Ilam-o-Adab.Senior poet Dr Farhat Abbas presided over the ceremony and Syed Mehmood Bismil and Samina Gul were guests of honor while it was anchored by Arif farhad.

The poets include Tabasum Ikhlaq, Qayyum Tahir, Irfan Khani, Abdul Qadir Tabban, Zara Batool and others recited their poetry. The speaker paid rich tribute to Shah Dil Shams and apprehended his poetry.