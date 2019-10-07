UrduPoint.com
Poetry Recital In Honour Of Mehmooda Ghazia Held At Rawalpindi Arts Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:38 PM

Poetry recital in honour of Mehmooda Ghazia held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

A poetry recital in honour of senior poetess and writer Mehmooda Ghazia was arranged by Bazm Ahbab-e-Qalam in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A poetry recital in honour of senior poetess and writer Mehmooda Ghazia was arranged by Bazm Ahbab-e-Qalam in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by famous writer Prof Dr Maqsood Jafferi.

Senior poet Nasir Ali Syed was the chief guest while famous artist Masood Khawaja and Syed Qamar Humdani were guests of honour. Dr Fozia Sahar and Farkhanda Shamim anchored the ceremony.

Poets Farhana Ali, Bushra Hazein, Sabeen Younis, Tabasum Ikhlaq, Qamar Humdani, Ali Ahmed Qamar, Ifran Ahmed Mehboob Ali, Shaheen Awan, Farkhanda Shamim, Gull-e-Nazik, Mazhar Masood, Zafar Iqbal, Raja Abdul Qayyum and Ali Asghar Samar presented their poetry. The speakers threw light on the various life aspects and literary work of Mehmooda Ghazia.

