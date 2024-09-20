Poetry Recital Organized, Enthrals Audience
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The district administration organized a grand poetry recital to promote local culture and language.
According to the district administration, poets, individuals from various walks of life, administrative officials, and a large number of citizens attended the mushaira.
Renowned poets presented their verses, which were highly appreciated by the audience.
The event not only fostered literary taste but also strengthened the connections between the public and the administration.
At the end of the event, awards were distributed to poets who demonstrated outstanding performances.
The poetry recital received widespread acclaim from both the public and literary circles.
The people lauding the administration said this literary event proved to be an important platform for promoting local culture and language.
