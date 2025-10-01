Poetry Recitation Competition Held At SBBU
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad organized Bait Bazi (poetry recitation) competitions among students. The program was organized under the special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah
Participants from various departments enthusiastically took part in Sindhi and urdu categories, showcasing their literary passion and knowledge of classical poetry.
According to Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, after a series of intense final rounds, Law Department students Nasib Ahmed and Ahsan Ali clinched the first position in the Sindhi Bait Bazi competition, earning a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. English Department students Tania and Saira secured the second position and received Rs. 5,000 in prize money.
In the Urdu Bait Bazi, education Department students Syeda Marvi Shah and Tayyaba Zafar achieved the first position, while IT Department students Aman Khan and Hira won the second position.
The panel of judges for the competitions included Dr. Phulo Sundar Menghwar, Dr. Sikandar, and renowned poet Jahangir Dahri for the Sindhi category, while Ayaz Ali Jarah, Dr. Tariq Abbas, and Prof. Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum judged the Urdu category.
During the prize distribution ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah awarded shields and certificates to the winning teams and participants. He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee and faculty members who contributed to the event’s success, including Prof. Dr. Salman Bashir, Dr. Tania Laghari, Junaid Ali Jalbani, Abdul Jabbar Brohi, Shoaib Nawaz, Syeda Sapna Shah, Ambreen Shaikh, Abdul Ghani Abro, Muhammad Ali Junejo, Dr. Altaf Hussain Khaskheli, Security Officer Naveed Ali Lakho, Students Welfare Officer Amjad Ali Rahu, Shifa Kazmi, and Mehtab Parveen.
APP/rzq/mwq
