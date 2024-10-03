Poetry session held to mark Pakistan-China Friendship on China’s National Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, nationally and internationally acclaimed poets gathered to celebrate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China through the art of poetry.

In a unique and captivating literary event held at China Window, Peshawar’s Chinese cultural center, poetry was recited in four languages—English, Urdu, Hindko, and Pashto—sending a heartfelt message of love and eternal friendship from Peshawar to the people of China.

The poetry session, organized on the eve of China's National Day, brought together distinguished poets including Mushtaq Shabab, Bushra Farrukh, Aziz Ijaz, Aseer Mangal, Samina Qadir, Khadim Ibrahim, Dr Shahida Sardar, Muhammad Owais Qarni, Gul Arbab, and Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal. Hosted by Professor Malik Arshad Hussain, the event witnessed beautiful and vibrant expressions of poetry, which artfully wove together themes of friendship, progress, and China’s remarkable development.

For the first time, the Pakistan-China friendship was also celebrated through English poetry, with Professor Dr. Gulzar Jalal and Professor Malik Arshad Hussain delivering their pieces in English. Additionally, poetry in Pashto, Hindko, and urdu enriched the event, creating a harmonious tapestry of languages and sentiments.

The chief guest, Provincial Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Dawood Khan, lauded China Window for this groundbreaking initiative.

He remarked, “While China Window has organized numerous events over the past six years, this poetry festival marks a milestone in the literary world. It has opened a new and important chapter in cultural diplomacy, using poetry to convey a timeless message of friendship."

Dawood Khan highlighted that China, while making immense progress in various fields, has also produced a rich legacy of culture and literature that is recognized globally. He praised the poets for their eloquence, noting that their verses touched the hearts of the audience and beautifully conveyed the spirit of Pak-China camaraderie.

The secretary emphasized the enduring significance of poetry in the literary traditions of this region, lamenting that this art form has, in some ways, waned over time. He called for a renewed focus on promoting literature, ensuring that future generations remain connected to the nation’s cultural heritage.

In his concluding remarks, Dawood Khan announced plans to organize another Mushaira under the auspices of the Local Government Department. He also honored the guest poets with gifts, while the Administrator of China Window presented a symbolic dragon souvenir to the chief guest in appreciation of his presence.

