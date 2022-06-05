Poets, artists credited for promoting Pakistani culture abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Speakers from different segments of society said that the manner in which poets and other fine arts personalities were promoting our culture and language abroad needs to be applauded.

They expressed these views while attending the luncheon meeting organized in honor of renowned poet, songwriter and columnist Younis Hamdam from USA, and renowned newscaster and Naat-Khawan Raheela Firdous, here at Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

The event was hosted by Hassan Imam Siddiqui, a well-known social figure of the city and resident director of Friends of Humanity USA Karachi Chapter (Pakistan).

Athar Javed Sufi of Film tv Journalists Association said that Younis Hamdam and Raheela Firdous were promoting the culture and civilization of Pakistan in the United States of America with great excellence.

He further added that Hassan Imam Siddiqui had always organized such events, saying that Sunday event was also beautiful in which all the friends got a chance to meet and it would be a memorable forever.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned poet, songwriter and columnist Younis Hamdam shared the feeling of ecstasy, whenever he visits to Pakistan.

The renowned newscaster and Naat-Khawa, Raheela Firdous said that she was not directly associated with poetry, but she called herself a literary lover and her fame was because of being a Naat-Khawa and newscaster plus a director.

Former President of Karachi Press Club, Tahir Hassan Khan said that Karachi Press Club has always played a significant role in the development of art, civilization and culture and they welcome all the personalities who were working in this regard.

A well-known social figure of the city and resident director of Friends of Humanity USA Karachi Chapter (Pakistan), Hassan Imam Siddiqui said that all the personalities, who live outside Pakistan, should work to keep their country's culture and cultural values terming them the ambassadors of Pakistan.

He especially thanked the President of Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and said that they were always supportive in organizing the event at Karachi Press Club for which he is grateful.

Karachi Press Club Election Committee Chairman, Educationist and Senior Journalist Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan expressed his gratitude.

At the end, a cultural gift - Ajrak was presented to the guests.

Senior Journalist Abdul Wasi Qureshi, Abrar Bakhtiar, Prof. Saeed Usmani, Abid Hussain, Dr. Saif Ali Khan, Ali Hassan Sajid, Farooq Arshi, Rehan Mehmood Khan, Asif Ali Khan, Athar Iqbal and others also participated.