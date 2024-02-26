Poets, Intellectuals, Journalists Pays Tribute To Zulf Pirzado
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Poets, intellectuals and journalists terming Zulf Pirzado as a journalist of the first string said that journalists like Zulf would emerge as motivational characters in future, and Sindh will remember him as an obedient son of the soil.
They expressed such views while addressing a condolence meeting held to pay tribute to late journalists here at Qasimabad business Forum Hall on Sunday.
Sindhi Adabi Secretary General Taj Joyo said that Zulf pirzado always highlighted national issues in newspapers and he was a patriot and loving person.
The daughter of Zulf Pirzado, Virsa Pirzado said that my father always provided us friendly atmosphere and he was my mentor.
She said that Zulf Pirzado was an enlightened and liberal journalist and was a unique symbol of struggle.
Renowned journalist Iqbal Malah said that Zulf Pirzado was a journalist comparable to Nazeer Abbasi as he described political romance in journalism in a unique style.
He said that after the deaths of Rasheed Rajar and Irshad Gualabani death of Zulf Pirzado was a big loss of journalism.
Jamil Pirzado, a Brother of Zulf Pirzado said that though my brother has separated physically but with us spiritually.
Sohail Pirzado said that Zulf Pirzado was a committed journalist and has left us alone however will be with me ideologically.
On this occasion, poet Sattar Sarohi, Latif Malah, Prof. Ashraf Samon, Sattar Memon, Darya Khan Pirzado, Gulsher Korejo, Mansoor Naaich, Urs Kandhro Najeeb Qureshi, Nisar Aalmani, Waseem Sahar, Qayoom Sarohi and others expressed their views while Juman Ansari and Sheral Gopang recited their poetry while famous singer Aziz Channa read ‘Vaai of Shah Latif.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Disrupted power supply in AJK's devastating rains, snowfall hit Neelum Valley40 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA for urgent appointment of 19 universities' VCs in KP50 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal confirms Inclusion in Federal Cabinet50 minutes ago
-
Election Committee announced NPC elections 2024-2560 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actor Habib observed1 hour ago
-
Police finalize elaborate security plan for upcoming Urs in Sehwan1 hour ago
-
Police arrested proclaimed offender1 hour ago
-
Couple trashed over child quarrel1 hour ago
-
Dastgir stresses quick parliamentary functioning1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor1 hour ago
-
Interim CM approves Rs10m annual grant to Special Olympics Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Roads leading to Lowari tunnel opened for traffic1 hour ago