Poets, intellectuals, journalists pays tribute to Zulf Pirzado

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Poets, intellectuals and journalists terming Zulf Pirzado as a journalist of the first string said that journalists like Zulf would emerge as motivational characters in future, and Sindh will remember him as an obedient son of the soil.

They expressed such views while addressing a condolence meeting held to pay tribute to late journalists here at Qasimabad business Forum Hall on Sunday.

Sindhi Adabi Secretary General Taj Joyo said that Zulf pirzado always highlighted national issues in newspapers and he was a patriot and loving person.

The daughter of Zulf Pirzado, Virsa Pirzado said that my father always provided us friendly atmosphere and he was my mentor.

She said that Zulf Pirzado was an enlightened and liberal journalist and was a unique symbol of struggle.

Renowned journalist Iqbal Malah said that Zulf Pirzado was a journalist comparable to Nazeer Abbasi as he described political romance in journalism in a unique style.

He said that after the deaths of Rasheed Rajar and Irshad Gualabani death of Zulf Pirzado was a big loss of journalism.

Jamil Pirzado, a Brother of Zulf Pirzado said that though my brother has separated physically but with us spiritually.

Sohail Pirzado said that Zulf Pirzado was a committed journalist and has left us alone however will be with me ideologically.

On this occasion, poet Sattar Sarohi, Latif Malah, Prof. Ashraf Samon, Sattar Memon, Darya Khan Pirzado, Gulsher Korejo, Mansoor Naaich, Urs Kandhro Najeeb Qureshi, Nisar Aalmani, Waseem Sahar, Qayoom Sarohi and others expressed their views while Juman Ansari and Sheral Gopang recited their poetry while famous singer Aziz Channa read ‘Vaai of Shah Latif.

APP/nsm