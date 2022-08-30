Poets, writers join relief activities in flood hit areas

Poets and writers have joined relief activities in flood hit areas of south Punjab like people from other walks of life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Poets and writers have joined relief activities in flood hit areas of south Punjab like people from other walks of life.

A poet from Dera Ismail Khan Makhmoor Jafri was seen on social media platform unloading sacks of wheat flour from a relief goods truck and later helped in reaching out to the affected people for its distribution.

In flood hit areas of DG Khan and Muzaffargarh, Asghar Gurmani, Tehzeeb Hafi, Naeem Naz Qaisarani and their friends were busy in relief activities. Amjad Farooq Daha, Imran Rahab and other writers were active in flood hit areas of Rajanpur, Jampur and other areas.

Noted poet who is doctor by profession, Dr. Ali Shazif set up medical camp in Muzaffargarh surrounding areas.

He told APP that writers and poets can not stay isolated in such testing times when hundreds of thousnds of people were facing hardships after floods swept away their homes, belongings and caused deaths of many people.

Ali Ammar Yasir heaped praise on the people who supported poets and writers in their efforts to extend support to the flood hit people.