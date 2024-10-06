Poets, Writers Term Imdad Hussaini As Guardian Of Language
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The poets and writers have termed Imdad Hussaini as the guardian of the language and demanded that the poetry of Imdad Hussaini should be published.
They expressed these views in a commemorative ceremony held to honour eminent poet Imdad Hussaini on his 2nd death anniversary on Sunday.
Presiding over the event heir of the literary legacy of Imdad Husaini, Madam Sahar Imdad said that Imdad Hussaini was a poet of life, love, love and earth and his poetry was enriched with the colour of life and he has described the pain of Sindh in this art.
Chief guest Taj Joyo said that Imdad Hussaini translated Ahmad Faraz in a unique way into Sindhi, who was a popular public poet of his time. He said that Imdad Hussaini was always in front among the writers and poets who started the movement, he was and will remain a great poet.
Writer Rubina Siddiqui said that the pair of Imdad Hussaini and Sahar Imdad had given a lot to Sindhi literature, they were leading teachers, poets and students.
Talib Bhanbhro said that Imdad Hussaini, who was a friend of Hameed Sindhi, was a lover of love and friendship, and in Rooh Rehan magazine, Imdad and Ayaz appeared.
Secretary General of Rooh Rehan, Wahid Kandharo said that all the epics written on the poetry of Imdad Hussaini should be published.
In the program, Darya Khan Pirzado Imdad Hussaini read out a poem, Shakir Aziz Seetai Immad Hussini who recited a ghazal and Sohail Magri Amda Hussini who recited a prose poem, while Yusuf Joyo, Humira Memon, Gul Sindhi, Ghulam Nabi Keri, Nazeer In Mujadid Qureshi read a prose poem.
On this occasion, singer and poet Khair Mohammad Ashiq Solangi read out poetry of Imdad Hussaini who sang the song that made the gathering four moons. Abbas Simon, Yaqub Jamali, Nisar Sheikh, Faqir Niaz Hussain Sheikh and others attended the literary session.
