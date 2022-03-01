UrduPoint.com

POF Country's Highly Impressive, Largest Ordnance Manufacturing Setup: Dr Moeed

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 09:41 PM

POF country's highly impressive, largest ordnance manufacturing setup: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday visited Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) and witnessed the complete range of small arms and ammunition being manufactured at the facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday visited Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) and witnessed the complete range of small arms and ammunition being manufactured at the facility.

The NSA took to Twitter to share his views after visiting POF Wah, he wrote, "Our highly impressive and largest manufacturing setup. Extremely impressed with the facilities. Witnessed the complete range of small arms & ammo."The NSA further mentioned, "I can foresee Pakistan becoming one of the leading exporters of a range of POF products in times to come Insha'Allah!"

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Share

Recent Stories

Govt doing all to protect masses from negative eff ..

Govt doing all to protect masses from negative effects of imported inflation: Pr ..

38 seconds ago
 Commissioner Rakhshan reviews security arrangement ..

Commissioner Rakhshan reviews security arrangements for health workers

39 seconds ago
 Ghana, Nigeria to fly home citizens stranded by Uk ..

Ghana, Nigeria to fly home citizens stranded by Ukraine crisis

41 seconds ago
 Govt to introduce technology to improve judicial s ..

Govt to introduce technology to improve judicial system: Dr Farogh Naseem

6 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah included in team for Rawalpindi Test

Naseem Shah included in team for Rawalpindi Test

6 minutes ago
 Russian strike hits Kyiv TV tower, cuts broadcasts ..

Russian strike hits Kyiv TV tower, cuts broadcasts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>