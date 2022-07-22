UrduPoint.com

POF Exporting Products To Over 40 Countries, Minister Told

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Friday was told that the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) being the country's premier defence production organization was not only meeting the defence requirements of the armed forces of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40 countries

The minister visited the POF, where he was given a briefing about its production. He was told that the POF was a sizeable defence production complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and total work force of over 24,000, a news release said.

It was further informed that the POF's industrial base was strong enough to undertake development and production of almost all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

The minister visited the POF Products Display Lounge and appreciated the quality of products. He lauded the efforts being made by the POF's engineers, scientists and workmen for the defence of the nation.

Earlier on his arrival at the POF, Israr Tareen was received by POF Board Chairman Lieutenant General Ali Amir Awan and introduced with director generals, board members, senior civil and military officials.

