PO,gang Of Three Caught,cash Recovered In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:09 PM
Police arrested four accused including a proclaimed offender with head money and recovered weapons/cash from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -: Police arrested four accused including a proclaimed offender with head money and recovered weapons/cash from them.
Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha,Jhaveran police team during drive against cattle-theft arrested three-member gang including Tassawar Abbas,Suleiman and Muhammad Akbar,besides recovering a motorbike,pistol 30 bore and Rs.
395,000 in cash from them.
Police also arrested a PO identified as Tahir Imran s/o Allah Yar r/o Ghullahpur. He was wanted by Kotmomin police in different cases of murder, attempt of murder and robberies.The provincial government had announced head money of Rs. 200,000 for his arrest.