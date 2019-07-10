PO,gang of three caught,cash recovered in Sargodha

Police arrested four accused including a proclaimed offender with head money and recovered weapons/cash from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -: Police arrested four accused including a proclaimed offender with head money and recovered weapons/cash from them.

Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha,Jhaveran police team during drive against cattle-theft arrested three-member gang including Tassawar Abbas,Suleiman and Muhammad Akbar,besides recovering a motorbike,pistol 30 bore and Rs.

395,000 in cash from them.

Police also arrested a PO identified as Tahir Imran s/o Allah Yar r/o Ghullahpur. He was wanted by Kotmomin police in different cases of murder, attempt of murder and robberies.The provincial government had announced head money of Rs. 200,000 for his arrest.