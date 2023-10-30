Open Menu

Pogrom Of Caged Palestinians Sheer Violation Of Int'l Humanitarian Law: Attique

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pogrom of caged Palestinians sheer violation of int'l humanitarian law: Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct 30 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has described pogrom of territory-caged Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli military invasion as history's worst violation of international humanitarian law, urging the United Nations and civilized international human care agencies to pressure urgent ceasefire in Gaza-contained genocidal operations.

Talking to APP on Monday, he referred to reports unfolding worst human rights violations in Gaza, caged camp of Palestinians whose fate lingers on unsettled as UN road map of a 2-state Palestinian solution is not being implemented by Israel; those powers who claim to be elders of the world peace are silent spectators to non-implementation of UN's 2-state ruling on Palestine; it is most shocking and called this silence as heinous disservice to global peace and security, he added.

It is a callous crime to shut food and medical aid to the caged Palestinians; it is an open war and humanitarian crime which no sane head can resort to in extraordinary regional conditions which obtain today in the middle East, he added.

He urged the UN to break open the shut vistas for supply of humanitarian food and medical to the war blasted Gaza and the Gazans. Ends / APP / AHR.

