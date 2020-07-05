Poineer unity appeals govt to advance ventilation facilities to NMU VC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Poineer Unity, an organization of doctors, appealed to govt for extension of advanced ventilation facilities to Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha who is very critical at a private hospital due to cornovirus.

In a statement, Poineer Unity president, Dr Shahid Rao said that Dr Pasha is the Vice Chancellor of South Punjab first medical university and has wide recognition.

He stated that the known surgeon should be extended best and modern health facility by airlifting him by an air ambulance to Lahore or some other big city.

He urged upon govt to provide him High frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), a type of mechanical ventilation or Extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which is also an advanced form of ventilation.

Poineer Unity appeals countrymen for his health, he concluded.