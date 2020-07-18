Poisonous attack: Woman dies of snake bite

A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the remote village of Dodo loond on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the remote village of Dodo loond on Saturday.

According to details, Zainab Bibi, 25, wife of Mubeen Loond, was busy at home, when she was bitten. Zainab fell unconscious and was rushed to health center Kot Mir Muhammad for treatment. However, she could not survive and expired due to unavailability of vaccine.