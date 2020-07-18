UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poisonous Attack: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:02 PM

Poisonous attack: Woman dies of snake bite

A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the remote village of Dodo loond on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the remote village of Dodo loond on Saturday.

According to details, Zainab Bibi, 25, wife of Mubeen Loond, was busy at home, when she was bitten. Zainab fell unconscious and was rushed to health center Kot Mir Muhammad for treatment. However, she could not survive and expired due to unavailability of vaccine.

Related Topics

Died Wife Women

Recent Stories

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

6 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

1 hour ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

UAE, China set to step up trade, people-to-people ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.