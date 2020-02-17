'Poisonous' gas kills six, faints dozens in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed and dozens hospitalized after being exposed to 'poisonous gas' in Karachi's Kemari area on late Sunday night.

Police said victims have been shifted to the hospital and cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Those hospitalized had complained of respiratory problems, police added, noting that the real cause could not be ascertained yet, a private news channel reported.

However, it was suspected that the leakage as gas occurred during offloading chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Keamari Jetty.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the notice of the incident and directed to submit a report from the authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the port authorities to investigate the incident.