Poisonous Gas Leakage In Karachi Turns 150 Laborers Unstable

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:27 PM

Poisonous gas Leakage in Karachi turns 150 Laborers unstable

Leakage of poisonous gas from a fertilizer company have turned almost 150 laborers unstable near the Port Qasim on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Leakage of poisonous gas from a fertilizer company have turned almost 150 laborers unstable near the Port Qasim on Friday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the affected laborers were shifted to different hospitals.

Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.

The gas was leaked after a pipeline ruptured in the area, Rescue officials said, adding, operation is underway to rescue the sufferers, private news channels reported.

