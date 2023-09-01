Open Menu

Poisonous Liquor Producing Unit Unearthed, Two Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Poisonous liquor producing unit unearthed, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :In a late-night operation, Faqirabad police here Thursday unearthed a unit where poisonous and extremely unhealthy liquor products were being produced, and arrested two members of the network.

ASP Faqirabad, Sayyed Talal Ahmad Shah told media persons that members of the network used to bring raw material from different areas to the basement of a residential house in Faqirabad where poisonous liquor was being produced and supplied to various localities including educational institutions with fake brands and labels.

He said the action was taken on secret information and two gang members identified as Mumrez, resident of Bashirabad and Wasim, resident of Faqir Killay were taken into custody from the house.

During the raid, he said poisonous liquor, chemicals and HTC pills were also recovered.

The ASP further said 800 liters of poisonous liquor, 103 bottles of different brands and 20 drums filled with liquor were recovered from the house where a family was also residing.

The bogus liquor stamped with fake labels was being supplied to various areas including students' hostels. The arrested accused have identified the Names of their other gang members, the ASP said, adding that very soon police will apprehend them.

To a question, he said evidence has been collected against printing presses involved in printing fake labels and stickers of different liquor brands and very soon action will be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Police Family Media From

Recent Stories

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

42 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

42 minutes ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

1 hour ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

1 hour ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

13 hours ago
 UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seekin ..

UN chief says he sent letter to Russian FM seeking to revive grain deal

13 hours ago
 ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Glo ..

ERC to organise &#039;Grace Preservation First Global Conference&#039; in Septem ..

13 hours ago
 Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

13 hours ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan