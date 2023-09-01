Poisonous liquor producing unit unearthed, two arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :In a late-night operation, Faqirabad police here Thursday unearthed a unit where poisonous and extremely unhealthy liquor products were being produced, and arrested two members of the network.

ASP Faqirabad, Sayyed Talal Ahmad Shah told media persons that members of the network used to bring raw material from different areas to the basement of a residential house in Faqirabad where poisonous liquor was being produced and supplied to various localities including educational institutions with fake brands and labels.

He said the action was taken on secret information and two gang members identified as Mumrez, resident of Bashirabad and Wasim, resident of Faqir Killay were taken into custody from the house.

During the raid, he said poisonous liquor, chemicals and HTC pills were also recovered.

The ASP further said 800 liters of poisonous liquor, 103 bottles of different brands and 20 drums filled with liquor were recovered from the house where a family was also residing.

The bogus liquor stamped with fake labels was being supplied to various areas including students' hostels. The arrested accused have identified the Names of their other gang members, the ASP said, adding that very soon police will apprehend them.

To a question, he said evidence has been collected against printing presses involved in printing fake labels and stickers of different liquor brands and very soon action will be initiated against them.