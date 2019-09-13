UrduPoint.com
Poisonous Spray Claims Three Lives In Lodhran District: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Poisonous spray claims three lives in Lodhran district: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed while spraying the rice crops located in Lodhran district, police reported on Friday night.

According to details, some farmers were busy in spraying the rice crop, on the northern site of River Sutlej of Punjab.

Due to sharp smell emanating from poisonous spray, three persons died on the spot.

While another was shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition. Further investigations are underway.

