Pokice Arrest Three Pro-claimed Offender

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three pro-claimed offenders from different areas of the city, informed police spokesman.

Kahuta police arrested Muhammad Farooq, a wanted criminal in the case of cheque dishonor, from the year 2020.

Similarly, Rawat police held Jawad Hussain on charges of aerial firing for the year 2019.

Mandra police nabbed Tauqeer Ahmed, who was involved in street robbery.

Police have registered separate cases againt all of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division commended police teams for arresting the anti social elements adding that the operation must continue against such criminals in future.

