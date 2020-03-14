POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1st: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) After fall in the prices of crude oil in international markets, the prices of the petroleum products at the local level are also likely to come down from April 1st, the sources said here on Saturday.

They said that inflation would come down after fall in prices of the petroleum products in the country. The experts had said earlier that the POL prices might go down upto Rs 40 per litre but the officials hinted that Rs 20 would be cut down on the POL prices.

The public has also been demanding the government authorities to give relief by cutting down POL prices as the prices of petroleum products went low in international markets.

“When the prices in international markets are low then why the government is not giving us relief,” asked Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Johar Town.

“You know—everything we buy from the markets is based upon transportation and oil pirces, so these prices must go down,” he demanded. He also said the common man could not afford two-time meal due to high prices and inflation.

“I simply say that life has turned so difficult after this government came into power,” said Zainab Sami, who runs a private school in Mozzang. She stated that inflation and high prices badly affected the people who had been living in rented houses.

“Paying high rent even for your school building and maintaining all the other material required to run a school has become quite difficult,” said Zainab, adding that it was not as much as it was now.

The government must do something for inflation and high prices, she added.