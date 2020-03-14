UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices Are Likely To Be Cut Down From April 1st: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1st: Sources

The sources say that Rs 20 would be cut down on petroleum products despite Rs 40 cut.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) After fall in the prices of crude oil in international markets, the prices of the petroleum products at the local level are also likely to come down from April 1st, the sources said here on Saturday.

They said that inflation would come down after fall in prices of the petroleum products in the country. The experts had said earlier that the POL prices might go down upto Rs 40 per litre but the officials hinted that Rs 20 would be cut down on the POL prices.

The public has also been demanding the government authorities to give relief by cutting down POL prices as the prices of petroleum products went low in international markets.

“When the prices in international markets are low then why the government is not giving us relief,” asked Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Johar Town.

“You know—everything we buy from the markets is based upon transportation and oil pirces, so these prices must go down,” he demanded. He also said the common man could not afford two-time meal due to high prices and inflation.

“I simply say that life has turned so difficult after this government came into power,” said Zainab Sami, who runs a private school in Mozzang. She stated that inflation and high prices badly affected the people who had been living in rented houses.

“Paying high rent even for your school building and maintaining all the other material required to run a school has become quite difficult,” said Zainab, adding that it was not as much as it was now.

The government must do something for inflation and high prices, she added.

Related Topics

Oil Rent Man Buy April Market All From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

30 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

60 minutes ago

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.