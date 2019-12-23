UrduPoint.com
POL Prices Are Likely To Go High On First Day Of New Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:00 PM

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of new year

The sources say that Rs 2 to Rs 3 increase is likely in per liter petrol.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) In a move what can be said “a new year gift”, the Federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) is all set to increase prices of the petroleum products from January 1st, 2020.

According to the sources, there is a possibility of Rs 2 to Rs 3 increase in per liter petrol and Rs 3.5 increase in per liter diesel. The public is already in trouble due to high inflation and unemployment.

“This government has just ruined our life due to inflation and high prices of essential commodities,” said Bashir Ahmad.

“We have no other choice but to put ourselves before these people who are soaking our blood,” he further said.

Nabeela Shafi, a resident of Mozzang, said that she was worried because her children who are taken to school by a riskshaw driver. The driver, she said, demanded increase in payment every time the POL prices were increased.

Just a day before, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they were going to control prices of essential items. But the sources said that the POL prices were being increased again on first day of the new year.

