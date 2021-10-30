POL prices are likely to go upto Rs8 per litre today

(@FahadShabbir)

The current rate of per litre petrol is Rs137 .79 per liter while thigh-speed diesel price has been jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) The government is likely to increase the prices of petroleum products today.

The latest reports say that the government is likely to increase the prices by up to Rs 8 per litre for the next 15 days. They said that OGRA had suggested a hike of Rs6 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs8/litre hike in that of high speed diesel (HSD).

The government’s decision came on the basis of jacking up levy and general sales tax on petroleum products. The government currently has been charging Rs5.62 and Rs5.14 levy on per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

The Ministry of Finance will decide whether or not to jack up fuel prices with approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval of a Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. The high-speed diesel price was jacked up by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter. Light diesel oil costs Rs8.84 more and is priced at Rs108.35 per liter.

The increase in the POL products will have impact on the prices of essential commodities.