POL prices may go down from tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Petroleum products may go down soon as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) sent a summary to the government on Saturday.

The sources said that Ogra suggested the government that prices of petrol and diesel could be slashed by Rs 2.

The other suggestion, the sources said, was that the present prices should be maintained but the levy on tax prices might be increased.

They said that a meeting would be held today whereby the fate of current POL prices would be decided.

The sources said that the increase was likely to be announced today and would be effective from tomorrow for next 15 days.

Previously, the government rejected Ogra’s proposal to increase POL prices and maintained the same.

It may be mentioned here that the government was approximately charging Rs 30 as tax levy per litre of diesel and Rs 27.32 tax on per litre petrol.