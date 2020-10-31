UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices May Go Down From Tomorrow

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:26 PM

POL prices may go down from tomorrow  

Ogra has sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum and suggested cut in POL prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Petroleum products may go down soon as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) sent a summary to the government on Saturday.

The sources said that Ogra suggested the government that prices of petrol and diesel could be slashed by Rs 2.

The other suggestion, the sources said, was that the present prices should be maintained but the levy on tax prices might be increased.

They said that a meeting would be held today whereby the fate of current POL prices would be decided.

The sources said that the increase was likely to be announced today and would be effective from tomorrow for next 15 days.

Previously, the government rejected Ogra’s proposal to increase POL prices and maintained the same.

It may be mentioned here that the government was approximately charging Rs 30 as tax levy per litre of diesel and Rs 27.32 tax on per litre petrol.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Same May From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Proclaimed offender held in Kohat

2 minutes ago

No new case of dengue reported in Punjab on Saturd ..

2 minutes ago

Land to be allocated soon for Multan gymkhana, say ..

2 minutes ago

Greece latest to renew virus lockdown, England may ..

4 minutes ago

Country steered out of economic crisis: Punjab gov ..

4 minutes ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.