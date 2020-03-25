UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POL Prices Slashed By Rs.15 Under Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

POL prices slashed by Rs.15 under Relief Package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Tuesday decreased the prices of petroleum products by Rs15 as part of the economic package announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend relief to the public.

According to the Finance Ministry's press statement, the prices of petrol have been slashed by Rs15.01 per liter, which would now be sold at Rs96.

58 per liter compared to Rs111.59. Likewise, the prices of High Speed Diesel were reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs122.25 per liter to Rs107.25 per liter.

The prices of Kerosene were reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs92.45 to Rs77.45 whereas the price of Light Diesel Oil was decreased from Rs77.51 per liter to Rs62.51 per liter, showing decrease Rs15, it added.

The new prices would be effective from March 25, 2020, the statement added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Oil Price March 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

24 minutes ago

India in 21-day lockdown

3 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

2 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

2 hours ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.