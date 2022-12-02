UrduPoint.com

Poland-Pak Trade Volume Reaches Over € 800 Million: Polish Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski has said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Poland had reached over € 800 million and both the countries were focusing on exploring more avenues of trade and investments in multiple sectors. Due to a preferential trade system with the European Union and GSP plus status, Poland has been one of the fastest-growing markets for Pakistani products, he added.

"Our ambition is not only to increase the volume of our trade, but we also want to expand and enrich our trade and economic exchange to make it a two-way street, with more Polish businesses operating in Pakistan. We are looking forward to expand our presence in areas involving new innovative technologies, addressing the needs of the digital economy and green transition", he said and added that defense cooperation remained a potential area of growth.

The Ambassador made these remarks while addressing Poland's Independence Day and Polish Armed Forces Day celebration ceremonies here Friday.

The Ambassador emphasized that the jewel in the crown of our economic cooperation was the contribution of Polish companies; Polish Oil and Gas Company PGNIG and Exallo Drilling to strengthen Pakistan's energy security.

PGNIG has invested more than three hundred million Dollars in developing gas extraction projects in Sindh province. The company has brought innovative technology and unique know-how to deliver Pakistani gas to consumers, he told.

He said freedom and independence are the most valued gifts that each nation cherishes and defends, adding that in November 1918, Poland regained its independence after 123 years of partition.

Highlighting the bilateral relations, he said that Poland and Pakistan were celebrating the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between countries this year.

Our relationship has matured and solidified throughout this time. We are close friends and effective international partners. We have worked together to increase regional stability and international peace. We have put our people in the center of our cooperation, the Ambassador expressed.

He said that Poland valued its historical links with Pakistan and enjoyed the multifaceted collaboration. The two countries significantly developed their political, economic and defense cooperation, he added.

