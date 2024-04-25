Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, on Thursday said that relations between Pakistan and Poland are based on solid foundations.

“We are working with Pakistani partners in the development sector, and the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries has 930 million Dollars, with the potential to increase to $1 billion”, he said in a meet the press event.

The ambassador said that 30% of Pakistan's exports go to Europe through Poland.

Polish gas company was providing gas to Pakistani consumers, and Polish companies were playing a role in addressing Pakistan's energy crisis, he added. Polish oil and gas company is working in Sindh, he said.

He further said that thirty Polish pilots and instructors had come to Pakistan to enhance the capacity of the Pakistan Air Force after independence of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that Polish embassy does not charge any fees for interviews, appointment and those who demand money are fraudsters. “We are also providing humanitarian aid in Gaza, and Polish individuals are working as volunteers in Gaza. Poland has recognised the resolution for the establishment of an independent Palestine state,” he added.

During his two-year stay in Pakistan, he said he had meetings with journalists, who are professionals.

He said that his priority is to strengthen the relations between the two countries, and in this regard, he is working to address Pakistan's energy crisis through Polish companies.

“We have established a vocational school in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and completed project for women in Hunza, which has been named "Safe Space” he said. There are friendly and close relations between Poland and Pakistan, and economic cooperation is the center of our relations, he said. Despite the distance, both countries have economic, political, and public ties, he added.

The Polish Ambassador further said that Pakistan is affected by environmental changes, and Polish companies are expert in green technology. Recently, Polish companies showcased their expertise in green technology at an exhibition in Lahore .

At the end of ceremony, the Polish Ambassador was presented with a shield by the President, Secretary, and Finance Secretary of the National Press Club. Later, the Polish Ambassador also presented gifts to the President, Secretary, and Finance Secretary.

Earlier, the Polish Ambassador was warmly welcomed by the President, Secretary, and Finance Secretary of the National Press Club, and presented with a bouquet of flowers.