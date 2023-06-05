Poland vows to enhance ties with Pakistan

Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Poland, Wojciech Gerwel on Monday reiterated his resolve to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in various fields including trade, investment and energy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Poland, Wojciech Gerwel on Monday reiterated his resolve to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in various fields including trade, investment and energy.

The diplomat expressed his resolve during a Round-Table discussion organized by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Undersecretary Gerwel underscored the importance that Poland accorded to its 'friendly and solid' relationship with Pakistan.

"In the changing and uncertain times, Poland was reaching out to its partners, and as such Pakistan is a valuable partner," the diplomat added.

He highlighted the vast potential in economic relations between the two countries in a number of key sectors including trade, investment and energy.

Undersecretary Gerwel was apprised of the evolving regional situation including in Ukraine as well as Poland's perspective on the range of issues of peace and security confronting Europe.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Ukraine for the last six decades, the DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood vowed to further deepen the multifaceted relationship in all dimensions The DG ISSI extended his gratitude to the Polish authorities for the assistance in the safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine in the wake of conflict.

Furthermore, he highlighted Poland's significance as an important partner, being an EU and NATO member, and Pakistan-Poland collaboration in multilateral fora and on key regional issues.

He was apprised of ISSI's outreach to counterpart think tanks for closer collaboration.

The session was followed by a dynamic interactive session.