Police 15 Center Playing Vital Role In Controlling Crime: Addl IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan appreciated police 15 center for playing vital role in controlling crime and enabling police for quick response during any emergency.

During his visit of Police 15 centre and Police Khidmat Markiz here on Friday, Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that police officials were being awarded with prizes and commendatory certificates over good performance adding that more improvement in their performance was being expected.

He said that screening of sensitive places and hotels was being ensured through latest technology to avoid any untoward incident.

The additional inspector general South Punjab also distributed cash prizes and commendatory certificates among the officials over good performance.

Later, giving briefing on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian informed Additional IGP that 31 vehicles, hundreds of mobile phones and dozens of proclaimed offenders have been traced through police 15 centre.

He disclosed that police Khidmat Markiz has provided assistance to more than 35,000 citizens during one year.

