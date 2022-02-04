UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Campaign Against Kite Sellers, Flyers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers, flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik here on Friday accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite flying ban violators including sellers and flyers.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO had directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing.

He informed that 10 kite sellers and flyers were arrested on Friday while police also recovered 2000 kites and 18 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Airport, Ratta Amral, Bani, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad and Race Course police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Muhammad Usmana, Hamad Ali, Asad Mehmood, Muhammad Bilal, Anis Akhtar, Muhammad Nadeem, Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Bilal, Ali Jameel and Abdullah and recovered 2000 kites and 18 string rolls.

He informed that on the direction of the CPO, the police officers were conducting raids to net those involved in aerial firing and kite flying ban violation and they were being sent behind the bars.

The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were make all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

Special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said and informed that an awareness walk against kite-flying was organized on Friday in Rwp Cantt area.

SP Potohar, SHO Cantt, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran and a large number of citizens attended the walk.

The CPO said that the kite flying ban violations and aerial firing would not be tolerated so strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against them, adding, special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing.

A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, the CPO said.

/395

