Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 58, recover 13,000 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik here on Saturday during a crackdown under their ongoing campaign against kite flying ban violators including sellers and flyers managed to net 58 violators and recovered over 13000 kites and 200 kites flying string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO had directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in aerial firing.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held two accused namely Shafat and Farhan and recovered 2,350 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls.

R.A.Bazar police held Wajid with 2000 kites while Civil Line police rounded up Arbab, Yasir and Kashif on recovery of 1108 kites and three string rolls. Taxila police netted 11 accused for possessing 5,655 kites and string rolls. Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in different areas and nabbed several other kite flying ban violators.

The CPO also appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to take strict action against sellers and flyers.

He informed that on the direction of the CPO, the police officers were conducting raids to net those involved in aerial firing and kite flying ban violation and they were being sent behind the bars.

The kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

No one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling, he added.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were make all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

Special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

The CPO said that the kite flying ban violations and aerial firing would not be tolerated so strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, adding, special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing.

A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, the CPO said.

