Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers; arrest 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 16 on recovery of 524 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Division police rounded up eight namely Karamat, Ramiz, Tayyab, Usman, Farhan, Fahad, Dawood and Waseem and recovered 180 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He informed that Potohar Division police arrested seven namely Nadeem, Danish, Waseem, Ahmed, Sajjad, Abdul Rehman and Saad and recovered 144 kites and seven kite flying string rolls.

Meanwhile, Saddar Division police also netted an accused identified as Sami with 200 kites and two kite string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the kite flying ban violators and they would be sent behind the bars.