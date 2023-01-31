UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Campaign Against Kite Sellers; Arrest 16

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers; arrest 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 16 on recovery of 524 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Division police rounded up eight namely Karamat, Ramiz, Tayyab, Usman, Farhan, Fahad, Dawood and Waseem and recovered 180 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He informed that Potohar Division police arrested seven namely Nadeem, Danish, Waseem, Ahmed, Sajjad, Abdul Rehman and Saad and recovered 144 kites and seven kite flying string rolls.

Meanwhile, Saddar Division police also netted an accused identified as Sami with 200 kites and two kite string rolls.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the kite flying ban violators and they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

36 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.