Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers; arrest 68

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 68 on recovery of 8,765 kites and 187 kite flying string rolls during last four days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police rounded up 68 namely Yawar Ali, Hassan Nisar, Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Nabeel, Riaz, Jahanzaib, Muhammad Younas, Toqeer, Asad, Fahad, Farhan, Numan, Hamza, Arslan, Ali, Suleman, Safian, and others and recovered 8765 kites and 187 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said and informed that on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, ban violators were being dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and they were being sent behind the bars.

