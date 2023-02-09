UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Campaign Against Kite Sellers; Arrest 68

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Police accelerate campaign against kite sellers; arrest 68

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, have accelerated their ongoing campaign against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 68 on recovery of 8,765 kites and 187 kite flying string rolls during last four days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police rounded up 68 namely Yawar Ali, Hassan Nisar, Mazhar Khan, Muhammad Nabeel, Riaz, Jahanzaib, Muhammad Younas, Toqeer, Asad, Fahad, Farhan, Numan, Hamza, Arslan, Ali, Suleman, Safian, and others and recovered 8765 kites and 187 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers, he said and informed that on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, ban violators were being dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and they were being sent behind the bars.

\395

Related Topics

Police Arslan Numan Rawalpindi Nabeel From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.