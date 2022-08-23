UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Campaign Against Professional Beggars; Arrest 45

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 06:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday accelerated their ongoing operation against professional beggars and netted 45.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz on Tuesday accelerated their ongoing operation against professional beggars and netted 45.

According to a police spokesman, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

The anti-beggary squads on the directives of Waseem Riaz were conducting raids on daily basis and taking action against professional beggars.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

The spokesman informed that 316 professional beggars were netted during last eight days.

