Police Accelerate Campaign Against Professional Beggars; Arrest 208

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The police, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz have accelerated their ongoing operation against professional beggars and netted 208 during the last six days.

According to a police spokesman, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and conducting operations on daily basis in different city areas.

The anti-beggary squads, on the directives of the SSP, were taking strict action against professional beggars.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase the risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

