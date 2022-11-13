UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Campaign Against Professional Beggars; Arrest 262

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz have accelerated their ongoing operation against professional beggars and netted 262 during last seven days.

According to a police spokesman, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and conducting operations on daily basis in different city areas.

The anti-beggary squads on the directives of the SSP were taking strict action against professional beggars.

Waseem Riaz said that special anti-beggary squads were striving to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

