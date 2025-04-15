Open Menu

Police Accelerate Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab's vision for a drug-free province, Rawalpindi Police have intensified the campaign against narcotics, arresting five suspected drug suppliers and seizing a total of five kilograms of illicit drugs in coordinated operations across the district.

The raids, conducted under the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, yielded significant results.

In Gujar Khan, police apprehended M. Abbas and recovered 1.52 kilograms of cannabis from him. The Naseerabad police team arrested Yasir and confiscated 1.32 kilograms of the contraband.

Further successes came from Mandra, where Zafar Ali was taken into custody with 1.

07 kilograms of cannabis, while Dhamial police arrested Shahid and seized 550 grams of cannabis. and Nadeem Alamgir, recovering 525 grams of cannabis.

The police spokesman has confirmed that the arrested suspects will be prosecuted with concrete evidence to ensure maximum punishment.

Meanwhile, CPO Hamdani reiterated the police commitment to eradicating the drug trade, emphasizing that such operations will continue relentlessly to protect the community from the scourge of narcotics.

The recent crackdown demonstrates the police force's determination to implement the provincial government's anti-drug policy and create safer neighborhoods across Rawalpindi.

