Open Menu

Police Accelerate Crackdown On Kite-flying Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police are conducting crackdown on kite flying across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police are conducting crackdown on kite flying across the province.

In this connection, 130 cases were registered and 155 people were arrested for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 2,000 kites and 129 metal string wheels were recovered from the accused.

A Punjab police spokesman said that 60 lawbreakers were arrested in the provincial capital and 50 cases were registered. More than 600 kites and 50 string rolls were recovered from them.

About the action taken in 2024 so far, the spokesperson said 7,777 cases had been registered against kite-flyers across the province, and 8,205 people arrested. As many as 370,459 kites, 1,7687 string rolls were recovered from the accused. In Lahore this year, 1,452 cases were registered for violating the Kite Flying Act, 1,494 accused were detained, more than 27,000 kites, 4,500 metal string wheels were recovered from the accused.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed RPOs, DPOs to take indiscriminate action against the accused involved in kite flying, sale and manufacturing.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Sale From

Recent Stories

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: ..

Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

4 minutes ago
 IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endT ..

IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial

4 minutes ago
 Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services ..

Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..

4 minutes ago
 Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong ..

Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement

4 minutes ago
 Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif ..

Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical educat ..

Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, em ..

12 minutes ago
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded s ..

Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..

14 minutes ago
 19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

14 minutes ago
 SC disposes of plea for votes verifications

SC disposes of plea for votes verifications

14 minutes ago
 Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa worker ..

Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families

14 minutes ago
 Awareness camp for cleanliness held

Awareness camp for cleanliness held

14 minutes ago
 Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscrea ..

Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan