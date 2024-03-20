Police Accelerate Crackdown On Kite-flying Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police are conducting crackdown on kite flying across the province
In this connection, 130 cases were registered and 155 people were arrested for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 2,000 kites and 129 metal string wheels were recovered from the accused.
A Punjab police spokesman said that 60 lawbreakers were arrested in the provincial capital and 50 cases were registered. More than 600 kites and 50 string rolls were recovered from them.
About the action taken in 2024 so far, the spokesperson said 7,777 cases had been registered against kite-flyers across the province, and 8,205 people arrested. As many as 370,459 kites, 1,7687 string rolls were recovered from the accused. In Lahore this year, 1,452 cases were registered for violating the Kite Flying Act, 1,494 accused were detained, more than 27,000 kites, 4,500 metal string wheels were recovered from the accused.
IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed RPOs, DPOs to take indiscriminate action against the accused involved in kite flying, sale and manufacturing.
