Police accelerate operation against electricity theft

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, have accelerated their ongoing operation against electricity theft.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had registered 186 FIRs against electricity theft this year.

He informed that more than 80 accused were sent behind bars.

This week, 63 cases were registered in the crackdown against electricity thieves, he added.

The arrest of the accused involved in electricity theft would be ensured at all costs, the CPO said adding, that those involved in electricity theft are national criminals who do not deserve any exemption.

The CPO said police would punish the elements who are involved in electricity theft.