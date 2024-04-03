Open Menu

Police Accelerate Operation Against Electricity Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police accelerate operation against electricity theft

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, have accelerated their ongoing operation against electricity theft.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had registered 186 FIRs against electricity theft this year.

He informed that more than 80 accused were sent behind bars.

This week, 63 cases were registered in the crackdown against electricity thieves, he added.

The arrest of the accused involved in electricity theft would be ensured at all costs, the CPO said adding, that those involved in electricity theft are national criminals who do not deserve any exemption.

The CPO said police would punish the elements who are involved in electricity theft.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Criminals All

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

57 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

2 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

16 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

16 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

16 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

16 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

16 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan