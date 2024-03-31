Open Menu

Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Flyers, Sellers: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district police had accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police were making all-out efforts to control kite flying.

He said that over 1000 kite flying ban violators were sent behind the bars this year.

The ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would further be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the CPO said.

Police spokesman said that this year, over 80,000 kites and more than 1400 string rolls were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

21 suspects allegedly involved in aerial firing were also arrested and weapons were recovered from their possession.

Under the supervision of the senior officers, safety wires were also being installed on motorcycles to avoid the damage of kite flying and strings, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.

Police were taking actions against those who sell kites online, he informed.

Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.

Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination on the directives of the Punjab government, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

14 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

14 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

14 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

14 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

14 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

14 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

14 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan