Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Flyers, Sellers; Arrest Seven
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers and managed to net seven accused on recovery of 2400 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that Bani police arrested Abdul Basit and Rasool Khan for possessing 1600 kites while Civil Lines police rounded up Usman for having 300 kites and three string rolls.
Saddar Wah police netted a kite seller namely Shoaib with 300 kites and eight kite flying string rolls.
Mandra and Race Course police arrested Shakir, Shoaib and others on recovery of 235 kite and nine string rolls.
Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
He said that the ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would further be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.
Walks were also being organized to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to the students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.
Police were taking action against those who sell kites online, he informed. Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.
Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination on the directives of the Punjab government, he added.
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ali Geelani's struggles remembered on Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Koto Hydel power project nearing completion7 minutes ago
-
Tribesmen of erstwhile Fata gear up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest seven7 minutes ago
-
SAU to host ‘Thar Traditional & Cultural Festival’ on Feb 617 minutes ago
-
Senior Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference highlights Pakistan's role in Kashmir struggle17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes sports gala for university students17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves three developments projects17 minutes ago
-
45 million children to be vaccinated in first polio campaign of year: Mukhtar Bharath17 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 33 kg drugs in six operations27 minutes ago
-
Strategy prepared to increase the tax net:Additional Commissioner PRA27 minutes ago
-
10 new additional judges of PHC take oath27 minutes ago