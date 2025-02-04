Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest seven

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers and managed to net seven accused on recovery of 2400 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Bani police arrested Abdul Basit and Rasool Khan for possessing 1600 kites while Civil Lines police rounded up Usman for having 300 kites and three string rolls.

Saddar Wah police netted a kite seller namely Shoaib with 300 kites and eight kite flying string rolls.

Mandra and Race Course police arrested Shakir, Shoaib and others on recovery of 235 kite and nine string rolls.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would further be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Walks were also being organized to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to the students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.

Police were taking action against those who sell kites online, he informed. Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.

Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination on the directives of the Punjab government, he added.