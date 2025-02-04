Open Menu

Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Flyers, Sellers; Arrest Seven

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers and managed to net seven accused on recovery of 2400 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Bani police arrested Abdul Basit and Rasool Khan for possessing 1600 kites while Civil Lines police rounded up Usman for having 300 kites and three string rolls.

Saddar Wah police netted a kite seller namely Shoaib with 300 kites and eight kite flying string rolls.

Mandra and Race Course police arrested Shakir, Shoaib and others on recovery of 235 kite and nine string rolls.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would further be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Walks were also being organized to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to the students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying.

Police were taking action against those who sell kites online, he informed. Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.

Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination on the directives of the Punjab government, he added.

Recent Stories

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

45 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

55 minutes ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

1 hour ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

1 hour ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

1 hour ago
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

2 hours ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

3 hours ago
 SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan