Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Flyers, Sellers; Arrest Two
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers and managed to net two accused on recovery of 400 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police arrested an accused namely Iftikhar and recovered 200 kites and five kite flying string rolls.
Another accused namely Hassan was sent behind the bars for possessing 200 kites and five string rolls.
Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani were conducting raids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
He said that the ongoing crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing would further be accelerated as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.
Walks were also being organized to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, senior officers were also giving awareness lectures to the students in schools and colleges to discourage kite flying. Police were taking action against those who sell kites online, he informed.
Senior police officers were personally monitoring the ongoing crackdown on kite flying and aerial firing.
Rawalpindi district police were taking action in accordance with the law against Kite flyers and sellers without any discrimination on the directives of the Punjab government, he added.
