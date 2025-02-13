Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, are also running an awareness campaign and making all-out efforts to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that the monitoring is being done with announcements from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

Announcements are also being made from mosques and door-to-door pamphlets are being distributed to educate the citizens.

Police officers are giving lectures in educational institutions on the harms and prevention of kite flying, he said.

The spokesman informed that a crackdown is underway against kite flying and kite sellers and this year, so far more than 100 kite flyers and sellers have been arrested and nearly 30,000 kites and over 450 string rolls were recovered.

Monitoring is also underway against online kite sellers, he said adding, kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the violators will be punished with a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 500,000.

Immediate legal action will be taken in case of aerial firing and kite flying, he warned.

A full-scale crackdown against kite flying and kite sellers is underway and cases will also be registered against the owners of the buildings from where kite flying or aerial firing will be done.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to stop their children from this deadly game. No one will be allowed to endanger the lives of others for their temporary pleasure, he said.