Police Accelerate Operation Against Kite Sellers, Flyers; Arrest 19
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, conducted raids on Thursday night in different city areas and arrested 19 accused on recovery of hundreds of kites and kite flying string rolls.
Waris Khan police netted eight kite flyers, Sadiqabad police held six, Rattaamral three and Bani Police rounded up two
accused.
He informed that Rawalpindi district police were also running an awareness campaign and making all-out efforts to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.
He said that monitoring was being done with announcements from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.
Announcements were also being made from mosques and door-to-door pamphlets were distributed to educate the citizens.
The spokesman informed that a crackdown was underway against kite flying and kite sellers and this year, so far more than 160 kite flyers and sellers have been arrested and nearly 40,000 kites and over 500 string rolls were recovered.
Monitoring was also underway against online kite sellers, he said adding, kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the violators will be punished with a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 500,000.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Home Secretary Mengal makes surprise visit to Camp Jail5 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 195 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui criticize PTI over undermining of national institutions5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 248 kg drugs in five operations25 minutes ago
-
Investigative process more effective, robust, several culprits in Jail: SSP Larkana45 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest wanted criminals45 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker involved in illegal immigration via sea55 minutes ago
-
Two profiteers held55 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions open for spring 2025:55 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident1 hour ago
-
Youth dies in road accident1 hour ago