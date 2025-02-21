Police accelerate operation against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have accelerated their ongoing operation against kite flyers and sellers, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, conducted raids on Thursday night in different city areas and arrested 19 accused on recovery of hundreds of kites and kite flying string rolls.

Waris Khan police netted eight kite flyers, Sadiqabad police held six, Rattaamral three and Bani Police rounded up two

accused.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police were also running an awareness campaign and making all-out efforts to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

He said that monitoring was being done with announcements from high-rise buildings to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

Announcements were also being made from mosques and door-to-door pamphlets were distributed to educate the citizens.

The spokesman informed that a crackdown was underway against kite flying and kite sellers and this year, so far more than 160 kite flyers and sellers have been arrested and nearly 40,000 kites and over 500 string rolls were recovered.

Monitoring was also underway against online kite sellers, he said adding, kite flying is a non-bailable offense and the violators will be punished with a sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 500,000.