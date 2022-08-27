UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Operation Against Professional Beggars, Net 46

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their operation against professional beggars on Saturday managed to net 46 beggars from different areas.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz Khan, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 46 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

He informed that the ongoing operation against professional beggars has been accelerated to net professional beggars, adding, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

The spokesman informed that 488 professional beggars were netted during last 12 days.

