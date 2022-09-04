UrduPoint.com

Police Accelerate Operation Against Professional Beggars; Net 122

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 122 beggars from different areas during last three days.

According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz Khan, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 122 beggars from different areas.

Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.

He informed that the ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, adding, police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is requested not to serve alms to them, as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society, but also the flow of traffic," he said.

The spokesman informed that 486 professional beggars were netted during last 12 days.

